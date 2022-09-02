Russian Cabinet to allocate $166 mln to subsidize domestic aircraft purchases

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The Russian government has extended the loan subsidizing program for leasing companies buying domestic aircraft and allocated about 10 bln rubles ($166 mln) for these purposes, the Cabinet said on its website on Friday.

"The government continues efforts to support domestic aircraft engineering companies and air carriers. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree extending the effective program on subsidizing interest rates for loans borrowed by leasing companies for purchasing Russian airplanes and then transferring them to air carriers," the government said.

The program now covers credits borrowed from 2008 to 2021 and loans formalized in 2022 also. About 10 bln rubles ($166 mln) will be allocated from the federal budget for these goals.