Clean Arctic volunteers collect about 10 tonnes of waste near Pevek on Chukchi Peninsula

TASS, September 2. Volunteers of the Clean Arctic project cleaned near Pevek on the Chukchi Peninsula an area next to the floating nuclear power plant. They collected about ten tonnes of waste, the mission’s organizers said on Thursday.

"Dozens corporate volunteers, mostly those employed with the floating nuclear power plant (Rosatom’s project), and the locals, as well as representatives of the local administration, have cleaned the area near the Akademik Lomonosov floating nuclear power plant," the organizers said. "The mission has featured about 150 participants, who collected and prepared for processing about 10 tonnes of waste, which had remained there since the Soviet times."

The cleanup mission featured also Chukotka’s Governor Roman Kopin. The mission continued the cleanup events, which were organized on the peninsula over the past summer. From Pevek the volunteers have removed more than 150 tonnes of scrap metal and waste. "Cleaning the Arctic from the waste, which has been accumulated there over the past century, is a big task. Over recent five years, more than 17,000 tonnes of scrap metal have been collected and transported from the region," the organizers quoted the governor as saying. "This year, Clean Arctic’s events have been in Anadyr, Egvekinot and Providence, and this marathon finishes in Russia’s northernmost city - Pevek."

In 2021, volunteers collected about 500 tonnes of metal, and cleaned many areas from household waste, the governor continued. "The Chukotka Autonomous Region despite the big distance from the country’s center and the severe climate conditions, is most active in terms of ecology-related issues, in restoring the Arctic’s natural cleanness," the organizers quoted Clean Arctic’s COB Ruslan Gubaidullin as saying. "We can see the efforts the regional authorities are undertaking, how the local socially-responsible businesses participate in the clean-up, how the local residents join these efforts, and the result is clear - we can see how the region is changing."

Director of Rosengergoatom Concern’s Floating Nuclear Power Plant, Vitally Trutnev, stressed rusty fittings, heavy construction waste and unattended materials threaten the ecology. "This is a task for all of us: the locals, the companies working here," he said. "At our assets we regularly organize cleanup events, and now we have an opportunity to participate in a cleaning mission in the city."

The mission in the Anadyr Municipal District featured 281 volunteers, who collected more than 105 sacks of household waste, including along the Anadyr Estuary and the Kazachka River.

About project

Clean Arctic is a large-scale project to clean the Arctic territory from the waste, accumulated since the Soviet times. Captain of the 50 Let Pobedy nuclear-powered Arctic class icebreaker Dmitry Lobusov and Gennady Antokhin, Captain on FESCO’s ships from 1982 to 2012, are the project’s authors.

Clean Arctic has developed into a platform, which unites public and volunteer organizations, scientists, officials and businesses. The project’s partners are Norilsk Nickel, Rosatom, PhosAgro, and RZD.