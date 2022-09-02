Kremlin considers plan to impose price cap on Russian oil absurd

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the possible introduction of price cap on Russian oil an absurd decision in the interests of US companies.

"The anti-Russian sanctions led to a very, very deep crisis, led to a situation where the Europeans buy liquefied gas for a lot of money, completely unjustified money, primarily from the United States," he said, adding "US companies are getting richer, while European taxpayers are getting poorer".

"Let's see how the situation develops in regard to oil if such absurd decisions are made," Peskov added.

In response to a question regarding whether Russia is concerned that the imposition of limitations will harm the Russian market, Peskov stated that Moscow "calculates all options." "The situation may develop in various ways. We can say with certainty that this decision will result in considerable disruption of the oil markets," he warned.