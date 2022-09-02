Russia not to ban supplies of confectionery ingredients from EU, ministry says

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. No decisions prohibiting the supplies of fat-and-oil products for confectionary from the European Union to Russia have been taken, the Russian Agriculture Ministry said in a statement.

Kommersant reported on Friday, citing sources, that the ministry was considering a full ban on imports of EU-made vegetable fat used in the confectionery sector.

"No decisions to prohibit the supplies of fat-and-oil products for the confectionery business from the EU have been made. In a move to provide confectionery enterprises with the necessary ingredients for production, the Russian Agriculture Ministry together with other agencies and market players are developing various potential channels of supply of both imported feedstock and domestically-produced analogues," the statement said.

Moreover, the possibility of cultivating the production of separate types of ingredients on Russian soil is under consideration, which will make it possible not to depend on imports and diminish logistics, the ministry added.