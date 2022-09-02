Ruble down against dollar, euro as foreign currency trading starts on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The ruble weakened against the dollar and the euro compared with previous closing as foreign currency trading started on Moscow Exchange on Friday.

As of 10:16 am Moscow time the dollar exchange rate was up by 0.12% at 60.38 rubles, while the euro exchange rate was up by 0.46% at 60.17 rubles.

As trading opened, the dollar exchange rate added 0.07% to 60.35 rubles, while the euro exchange gained 0.11% to 59.96 rubles.

As of 10:16 am the MOEX Index was down by 0.05% at 2,444.6 points, while the RTS was down by 0.38% at 1,274.61 points. As trading opened the MOEX Index slipped by 0.08% to 2,443.76 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index lost 0.23% to 1,276.47 points.