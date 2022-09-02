Shipments of food from Ukrainian ports reached about 1.7 million tons in August

UNITED NATIONS, September 2. /TASS/. Ukraine has exported about 1.7 million tons of food since the start of the food deal on August 1, the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul said on Thursday.

The center authorized 78 ships to go to Ukraine and 68 ships to leave the nation carrying food.

A package of agreements aiming to help with food and fertilizer supplies to global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul. Under a Russia-UN memorandum, the UN undertakes to work toward lifting anti-Russian restrictions that hamper exports of agricultural products and fertilizers. Another deal sets forth a mechanism for exporting grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. An agreement between Russia, Turkey and the United Nations provides for an establishment of a four-way coordination center to inspect ships with grain to prevent weapons smuggling and provocations. The UN seeks to achieve exports of 2 mln-5 mln of food a month.