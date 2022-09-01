Government issues directive to Gazprom with recommendation to pay dividends — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The Russian government has issued a directive to Gazprom with a recommendation to pay dividends for the first half of the year, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"Gas production is falling, while Gazprom's dividends are growing. There is a directive, there is a decision of the board of directors. Only a meeting of shareholders is needed [for that]," he said.

On August 30, the board of directors of Gazprom recommended to pay dividends for the first half of the year in the amount of 51.03 rubles per share. In total, Gazprom can allocate 1.208 trillion rubles ($20 bln) for dividends for the first six months of 2022, the holding previously reported.

On August 20, Deputy CEO of Gazprom, Famil Sadygov, said that, despite sanctions pressure and an unfavorable external environment, in the first half of 2022, the Gazprom group posted record revenues and net profit under IFRS while reducing net debt and the level of debt burden to the minimum values. The company’s net profit amounted to 2.5 trillion rubles ($41.3 bln).