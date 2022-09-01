Russia expects gas exports via Nord Stream will resume on September 3 — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russia proceeds from the fact that gas pumping through the Nord Stream will resume on September 3 after the completion of work at the Portovaya compressor station, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"These are technical issues. Gazprom announced that the stop [will be] for 3 days, we proceed from this statement," he said.

Earlier, Gazprom reported that the supply of Russian gas through the Nord Stream pipeline was completely stopped, and starting from August 31, the sole gas-compressor unit remaining in operation at the Portovaya compressor station is scheduled to undergo repair work. Gas pumping is not carried out from 04:00 Moscow time on August 31 to 04:00 Moscow time on September 3. The suspension of deliveries is required for repairs and preventive maintenance, yet once completed and if the equipment is free of technical malfunctions, gas transportation will be restored at 33 million cubic meters per day, Gazprom noted.