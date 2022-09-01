Russia advocates extension of OPEC+ deal after 2022 — Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russia advocates extension of the OPEC + deal after 2022, Russian oil companies support this position, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Thursday.

"The cooperation that was achieved in 2016 has shown its effectiveness in various situations. We have very successfully overcome the crisis, the pandemic period of 2020. Therefore, my point of view is that we need to continue such cooperation. We discussed this with our oil companies, and they also support this, I mean the period after 2022. Together with OPEC+ partners we will probably discuss the extension of our cooperation in autumn," he said.

But the Deputy Prime Minister stressed that this issue is unlikely to be discussed at the next OPEC + meeting, which will be held on September 5. "I think it will be at the next meeting," Novak suggested.

He also added that at the OPEC+ meeting on September 5, the countries of the alliance will discuss the volumes of oil production at least for October. According to him, "monthly" decision-making proves to be effective today.

"Recently we have made a decision for one month, because there are large uncertainties and unpredictability in the market. Therefore, we will probably watch and make decisions based on this," the Deputy Prime Minister explained.

Novak did not comment on whether it would be logical for the alliance to reduce oil production quotas now. "We will discuss all on [September]the 5th," he said.

The OPEC+ agreement was concluded at the end of 2016 following the decline of world energy prices and has been effective since 2017. In May 2020, the deal was updated and will be valid until the end of this year.