Russia produces as much oil as possible, situation is improving — Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russia produces as much oil as it is able to produce, but at the moment the situation has already started to improve, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"We produce exactly as much as we have the ability to extract and sell. We have a slight increase, the situation is improving, as you can see. If the situation continues to stabilize and our companies confidently find markets, I think that production will also catch up," he said.

Earlier, the Federal Statistics Service reported that Russian oil companies increased oil and gas condensate production in January-July 2022 by 3.3% year-on-year to 309 million tonnes.

In late June, Novak said that in June Russia almost restored the volume of oil production to February level after the decline in March-April.