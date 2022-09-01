Russian companies ready for EU’s embargo on oil imports from Russia, Deputy PM Novak says

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russian oil companies are ready for an embargo on imports of Russian oil to be imposed by the European Union in December, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Thursday, adding that Moscow intends to maintain the current production levels.

"Our companies are aware of December, preparing for it. They will obviously take December into consideration, which is why all our plans suggest the current levels will be maintained," he said.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer of Gazprom Neft Alexander Dyukov said the company was ready for an embargo to be imposed in December, adding that it would work in new conditions.

On June 3, the EU Council passed the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, which includes a postponed embargo on supplies of oil and petroleum products from Russia by sea. The ban on supplies of oil by sea was postponed for six months, until the beginning of December, of petroleum products - for eight months, until February 2023.