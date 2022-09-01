Siberian scientists note two rare bird species in Norilsk Industrial District

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. An expedition of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Siberian Branch analyzed the impact of Nornickel’s industrial facilities on the biodiversity in surrounding areas. During studies in the Norilsk Industrial District the scientists noted two bird species listed on the Russian Federation’s Red Data Book, the expedition’s report, obtained by TASS, reads.

"As for the endangered birds, during the studies on the left and right banks of the Yenisei River, the expedition members registered two species: gyrfalcon, which is on the Russian Federation’s and the Krasnoyarsk Region’s Red Data Books (Status 2 - Decreasing), and white-tailed eagle, which is on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List, on the Russian Federation’s Red Data Book (Status 3 - Rare) and the Krasnoyarsk Region’s Red Data Book," the report reads.

The scientists have also noted five bird species in the areas of gas fields on the Yenisei’s left bank, and six species in the Norilsk Industrial District. In winter, the dominating species in the analyzed territory is white partridge. In settlements, a typical bird is raven. The scientists also have noted snow bunting, at times they could see gyrfalcon, white-tailed eagle, white owl and Northern goshawk.

"The minimal number of birds in the analyzed territory was registered on the Yenisei’s right bank (Dudinka - Norilsk - Talnakh) in the central, mostly mountainous, part, where the industrial facilities are located," the scientists said. "White partridge’s population was growing as the scientists were moving from the center of the designated area (Norilsk), in the western and especially in the eastern directions. The highest numbers of white partridge were registered at the "field" category reference sights both near the gas deposits and in the Norilsk Industrial District."

During the expedition, the scientists worked on 26 measuring routes in the Krasnoyarsk Region’s north and in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region. The routes’ total length made 234 kilometers. The experts have noted ten species of hunted mammals and two species of grouse birds.

The basic biodiversity survey continues the work, which the Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) and the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Siberian Branch began in 2020. Since the Great Norilsk Expedition this work has extended into another three regions. The survey’s purpose is to identify the company’s impact zones and to assess biodiversity in areas of Nornickel’s operations. The research results will be used in building out a corporate biodiversity management system and biodiversity monitoring and conservation programs.