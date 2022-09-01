Russia’s international reserves down $7.2 bln to $566.8 bln over week — Central Bank

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves dropped by $7.2 bln or by 1.3% over the week and amounted to $566.8 bln as of August 26, 2022, the Central Bank said on Thursday.

"The amount of international reserves as of August 26 totaled $566.8 bln, having declined over the week by $7.2 bln or by 1.3% under the effect of negative revaluation," the regulator said.

Reserves equaled $574 bln as of August 19 of this year.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. The target level for international reserves set by the Central Bank of Russia is $500 bln.