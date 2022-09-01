Deflation in Russia may continue in September and early October — Accounts Chamber

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Deflation in Russia may continue in September and early October, prices might start to grow in November and December, Russia’s Accounts Chamber told TASS.

"Deflation may persist in September and early October, according to the Accounts Chamber estimates," the statement said.

Prices will begin to rise in mid-to late October, as well as in November and December, according to the Accounts Chamber, and by the end of the year, inflation may increase due to seasonal factors.

According to the statement, a variety of factors will contribute to deflation in September and early October, including a seasonal decline in food costs, mainly for fruits and vegetables, and products, such as flour, sugar, and sunflower oil. A compensatory decline in the price of a variety of goods following a sharp rise in prices due to excess demand or a temporary shortage would also have an impact on the situation.