Russia will need at least 15 years to re-establish exports to the East, says Deripaska

UST-LABINSK /Krasnodar region/, September 1. /TASS/. Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska believes that it may take up to 15 years for Russia to build logistics and restore export volumes to Eastern markets.

He expressed this opinion responding to a question from TASS about the turnaround of Russian exports to the East after the imposition of sanctions by the West.

"As for exports there are problems with logistics, but they will be solved. The most important thing is that there is demand, which will push up prices, so I don’t see any problems yet. The volumes are clear: it is possible to increase [exports to the markets of Eastern countries] by 20-25%. This is difficult. It will take 15 years to restore volumes, logistics solutions. But it is not as bad as it seemed at first," he said.

"Nevertheless, it is a difficult path that requires investment, and for this you need to lower rates and ensure the development of the debt market. The European debt market has collapsed, the capital market has closed. All this has to be done here, in Russia," Deripaska added.