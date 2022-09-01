Gazprom wants and ready to fulfill its obligations on gas supplies to Europe — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Gazprom wants and is ready to meet its responsibilities to sell gas to Europe, but this is being hampered by the actions of the company's counterparties, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, told reporters on Thursday.

"Gazprom is ready and willing to continue fulfilling its obligations. However, in this situation, the European side has imposed legal and technological obstacles that keep Gazprom from working," he said.

"This is a crisis scenario. Of course, I would like to appeal to these Gazprom counterparties' common sense, but so far, we can only conclude that they have a severe lack of it," he stressed.

"The [equipment] manufacturer is Siemens; this is quite high-tech equipment, and there aren't many companies in the world that can service it. There are also long-term service contracts," the Kremlin spokesman said.

He recalled that there is also "a legal problem" due to the fact that the contract was concluded with UK subsidiary of Siemens, and it is difficult to fulfill because of the "impressive package of sanctions" imposed by the UK authorities against Russia.