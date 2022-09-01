Ruble up against dollar, euro as foreign currency trading starts on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The ruble strengthened against the dollar and the euro compared with previous closing as foreign currency trading started on Moscow Exchange on Thursday.

As of 10:25 am Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.13% at 60.15 rubles, while the euro exchange rate was down by 0.32% at 60.25 rubles. As trading opened the dollar exchange rate edged up by 0.03% to 60.25 rubles, while the euro exchange added 0.12% to 60.52 rubles.

As of 10:25 am the MOEX Index was down by 0.25% at 2,394.35 points, while the RTS was down by 0.39% at 1,253.5 points. As trading opened the MOEX Index added 0.08% to 2,401.98 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index lost 0.18% to 1,256.24 points.