NUR-SULTAN, September 1. /TASS/. Kazakh oil is exported via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) system without restrictions, Energy Minister of Kazakhstan Bolat Akchulakov told reporters on Thursday.

"Our export is without restrictions," the Minister said.

The CPC capacity is currently enough for Kazakh oil export, Akchulakov noted. "One single point mooring accounts for about 60% of CPC total capacity," he added.