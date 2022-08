KALININGRAD, September 1. /TASS/. Authorities of the Kaliningrad Region expect that transit to and from the region will continue smoothly after September 1, despite the refusal of Lithuania’s Siauliu Bankas to work with Russian clients, press service of the regional government told TASS.

"We hope on our side that the mechanism of transit payments will operate smoothly and no additional artificial obstacles to its implementation will be created," head of the press service Dmitry Lyskov said.