Russian Cabinet bans precious metal scrap for six months — decree

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The Russian Government introduced a temporary ban on export of precious metal scrap and waste from September 1, 2022 until February 28, 2023. The relevant decree of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was posted on the official web portal of legal information.

According to the decree, the ban is introduced for exports of scrap and waste of precious metals or metals with precious metal plating, other scrap and waste containing precious metals or their compounds, and waste and scrap of electrical and electronic products largely used for precious metals extraction.