Seaborne transport of goods to Kaliningrad Region will be subsidized — federal agency

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Carriage of socially significant goods to and from the Kaliningrad Region by sea will be subsidized, head of the Russian Federal Agency of Maritime and River Transport told reporters.

"The second point is that such carriage [to and from the Kaliningrad Region - TASS] will be subsidized," Zakhary Dzhioev said. The nomenclature of socially significant goods will be determined by the region, the official noted.

Three large ferries are currently working on the line and one more ferry along with several multicargo carriers will join operations from late September, he added.