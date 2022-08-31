Russian companies unable to repay foreign bank loans in advance from September 1

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The term of the authorization given by Russian government commission on control over foreign investments to Russian companies for early repayment of currency-denominated loans issued by foreign banks expires on September 1.

The commission earlier authorized resident borrowers to make early repayments of currency loans extended by foreign banks until September 1 of this year. The authorization is effective on condition that the borrower will repay at least 20% of the debt.