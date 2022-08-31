EU fills gas storages by 80% ahead of heating season — GIE

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The level of gas reserves in European underground gas storage (UGS) facilities has reached the target of 80% ahead of the heating season, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

As of August 29, 2022, European UGS facilities were 80.17% full, up by 0.6 percentage points (pp) compared with the average as of this date over the past five years. Around 86.1 bln cubic meters of gas are stored there now. In 2021, the maximum filling of storage facilities was observed on October 21 - just over 83 billion cubic meters (77.28%).

Earlier, the European Commission (EC) suggested that the occupancy level be introduced for EU gas storage facilities of at least 80% for 2022-2023 winter, and of 90% for all future winter periods.

The German government also obliged all operators to bring the level of gas reserves in the country's storage facilities to an even higher level: by October 1 - up to 85%, by November 1 - up to 95%.

Portugal and Poland have reached the highest storage occupancy level of 100% and 99.54%, respectively. Other leaders in terms of gas stocks are France (91.54%), Sweden (90.8%) and Denmark (89.12%). UGS facilities in Germany are filled by 83.65%, in Italy - by 81.93%, in Spain - by 84.37%, in the Netherlands - by 77.03%, in the Czech Republic - by 82.03%, in Belgium - by 88.47%, in Slovakia - by 79.38%. The top five European countries with the lowest UGS occupancy rates are Latvia (54.97%), Bulgaria (60.91%), Hungary (63.19%), Austria (66.06%) and Romania (72.69%).