Restrictions on grain exports from Russia remain despite US and EU statements — MFA

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The memorandum between Russia and the UN on removing obstacles to the export of Russian grain is being implemented much worse than the part of the deal on Ukrainian food, obstacles for Russia remain, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told reporters on Wednesday.

"We would like both parts of the deal to work simultaneously. However, the first part of the deal, which is related to the export of Ukrainian grain from Ukrainian ports, is working, while the implementation of the second part of the agreement, namely the memorandum between Russia and the UN, is being implemented much worse. The restrictions that hinder Russian grain exports, unfortunately, remain, despite the statements made by the US and the EU," Rudenko said responding to a question from TASS.

The high-ranking diplomat explained that this still applies to the calls of foreign ships to Russian ports, and the calls of Russian ships to foreign ports, and restrictions on transactions, and inflated insurance rates.

On July 22, a package of documents on the supply of food and fertilizers to the international market was signed in Istanbul. In particular, thanks to the memorandum concluded by Russia and the UN, the international community joined in the work to remove anti-Russian restrictions that prevent the export of these goods. Another document approved the mechanism for the export of grain from the Black Sea ports controlled by Ukraine. On the basis of an agreement between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN, a coordination center was created, which should ensure the inspection of ships with grain, as well as stop provocations and prevent the smuggling of weapons.