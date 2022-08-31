Ruble weakens against dollar, euro after trading on Moscow Exchange starts

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The ruble weakened against the dollar and the euro at the beginning of currency trading on the Moscow Exchange.

As of 10:41 Moscow time, the dollar-to-ruble rate added 0.4% and reached 60.17 rubles, the euro rose by 0.41% reaching 60.24 rubles.

At the opening of trading the dollar lost 0.55% and amounted to 59.61 rubles, the euro exchange rate amounted to 59.69 rubles (-0.51%).

As of 10:41 Moscow time, the MOEX Index rose by 4.32% to 2,406.18 points, the RTS Index went up by 3.94%, reaching 1,259.9 points.

At the opening of trading, the MOEX Index rose by 3.05% to 2,377.02 points, while the RTS Index added 3.07%, rising to 1,249.27 points.