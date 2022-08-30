Flight time to Sochi and Turkey to be 20-30 minutes shorter from September 1 — Aeroflot

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Aeroflot will start flying to Turkey and Sochi along a shorter route from September 1, the airline’s press service told TASS.

"Aeroflot will make an amendment in the schedule of flights to Sochi and Turkey, with the shorter flight time. The flight time will be reduced by 20-30 minutes," the press service said.

Russia temporarily restricted flights to certain airports in the central and southern parts of the country since February 24. The Sochi airport did not suspend operations but the flight time from Moscow to Sochi increased to about four hours.