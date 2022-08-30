Russia’s technological sovereignty strengthening is important — PM

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Technological sovereignty strengthening is one of key conditions for keeping Russia’s leading positions on global markets, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday.

"It is utterly important to undertake all the required efforts for strengthening our technological sovereignty. This is one of the most important conditions of progressive development of our country and preservation of our leading positions on global markets," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister urged to boost cooperation among domestic developers in the electronics sphere.

"There is a need to cooperate in building up own competencies. This is particularly important now, when many foreign producers left our market. Development institutions, funds, companies and scientific organizations should also be involved in new processes," Mishustin added.