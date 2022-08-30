Kremlin affirms Putin in constant contact with finance chief

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin remains in touch with Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, but the Kremlin is unaware of any decisions on the new fiscal rule so far, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"I cannot tell you so far," Peskov said, answering a question on whether Putin and Siluanov discussed the new fiscal rule.

"Naturally, the President regularly communicates with the finance minister all the time, this constant communication is part of the working process. The contacts were unequivocally repeated but I cannot tell you whether decisions on this issue are in place. No decisions have been voiced so far," Peskov explained.

"The economic bloc manages to maintain macroeconomic stability under the President’s leadership," the Kremlin spokesman said. "This endeavor will continue," he pledged.

Now, "the entire world faces huge challenges with forecasting. It is becoming extremely complicated, and impossible in certain areas," the Kremlin press secretary said. "The situation changes in a heartbeat and not for the better. Unfortunately, I’m referring to the global context. However, I think this is the only difficulty," Peskov stressed.