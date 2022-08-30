Mikhail Somov icebreaker departs from Arkhangelsk heading for Chukchi Peninsula

ARKHANGELSK, August 30. /TASS/. The Mikhail Somov research/survey vessel departed from Arkhangelsk on an expedition along the Northern Sea Route to the Chukchi Peninsula, said Alexey Barakov, Deputy Head of the Northern Department for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Sevhydromet). The voyage will continue for 55-60 days depending on the ice situation.

"The [Mikhail] Somov has departed for the Far East, the final destination is the Wrangel Island," he said. "The voyage will include deliveries of cargo to our stations, as well as to stations of Yakutia’s and Chukchi’s Departments, and a few stations will receive diesel generators. The expedition’s term, preliminary, will be 55-60 days. Everything depends on the weather and additional tasks, which, may appear."

The icebreaker will deliver to hard-to-reach hydrometeorology stations of the Northern, Yakutia’s and Chukchi’s Departments fuel, food, aerology materials, construction materials and other consignments, as well as new personnel shifts. The Mikhail Somov will cross six Arctic seas: the White, Barents, Kara, East-Siberian, Chukchi and Laptev Seas.

At the stations on the route, Sevhydromet’s specialists will carry out maintenance of computer equipment, and will update the used software. They will service equipment for meteorology services, energy supplies and communications. Ocean studies specialists will inspect marine stations.

Big upgrade on the Kotelny Island will be organized under the project to improve the hydrometeorological network to monitor the environment of the Russian Federation’s Arctic Zone. The icebreaker will deliver to the island modules for a new office-and-residential facility. The modules will be transported from the Mikhail Somov to the station by the 2nd Arkhangelsk United Air Squadron’s helicopter. A new automatic meteorological station will be installed on the Russkiy Island instead of the old one. A new M63m anemorumbometer will be installed at the Ushakov station on the Golomyanny Island - this device is designed to measure wind direction and speed, based on the amount of air flow pressure on its moving part.

Research and projects onboard Mikhail Somov

A well-known gallery artist, Liliya Slavinskaya, has joined the voyage. She plans to make a few paintings and photos. The Northern Sea Route Project’s objective is to show by means of arts the Arctic territory and to promote RosHydroMet’s work in the Arctic. An exhibition following the voyage will be organized in Arkhangelsk and in Moscow.

Another project during the voyage is the Russian Scientific Fund’s "Northerness of Russia and the ethno-cultural potential of the Arctic." The project is aimed at understanding of Russia’s ‘northerness’ in a global historical and cultural context. Pavel Filin, a senior researcher at the Center for Arctic Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Museum of Anthropology and Ethnography, will work on materials about Russian polar explorers and Russian polar stations.

During the expedition, the researcher will collect historical data on polar stations, will make descriptions, and will communicate with polar explorers. After the expedition, the center will publish his materials on history and life at those polar stations.

The icebreaker will take aboard from the Wiese Island an expedition of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute. The expedition’s leader is Mariya Gavrilo. The team has studied and monitored the white seagull population. The bird is on the Russian Federation’s Red Data Book. The species is an indicator of the Arctic marine ecosystems’ conditions.

The Mikhail Somov is due to return to Arkhangelsk in October.