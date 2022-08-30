Best practices of developing Asian green energy markets to be discussed at EEF

VLADIVOSTOK, August 30. /TASS/. A discussion session dubbed ‘Asian Green Market Energy: Get Connected’ devoted to fast growing green finance markets of the Asian-Pacific region’s states and Russia’s opportunities in the implementation of its own energy shift, will take place on September 7 as part of business program of the seventh Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), the Roscongress Foundation said in a statement on Tuesday.

The discussion to be held in partnership with Gazprombank, will be moderated by First Vice President of Gazprombank Natalya Tretyak.

The participants of the session will discuss ways to efficiently put the experience of green finance in Asian countries into the Russian investment agenda. Moreover, the discussion will focus on steps that have already been made by Russia and that are yet to be made to cooperate with eastern partners and integrate into those strengthening markets.

For most large Asian countries, green finance markets have already become an important vehicle for attracting investment, according to the statement. In particular, in 2021, the Asia-Pacific region became the fastest growing region in sales of green bonds, accounting for roughly 26% of the new global green debt. Recently, Asia-Pacific nations have been actively developing a brand-new segment - carbon markets. Emissions trading systems have emerged in South Korea, Japan, and China, with the Chinese system poised to become the largest in the world in the foreseeable future.

The 7th Eastern Economic Forum will be held on September 5-8 in Vladivostok. This year’s key topic of the EEF will be the development of the Far East and Russia in new economic and geopolitical conditions and the new format of interaction among countries in the multi-polar world. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS serves as the event’s official photo hosting agency and the information partner.