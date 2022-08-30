Russian PM urges to gradually abandon payments in currencies of unfriendly states

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. There is a need to increase the share of international payments in rubles with gradual abandonment of currencies of unfriendly states, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday.

"To increase availability of long-term resources for the business, it is important to increase confidence in sectoral institutions, offer lucrative conditions to all investors - both Russian and from partner states - with reliable mechanisms for protection of their rights and interests. It is also necessary to continue increasing the share of international payments in rubles with gradual abandonment of using currencies of unfriendly states," the Prime Minister said.

Creation of incentives for free cash investments in the domestic economy and development of new reliable instruments for investing are among other top-priority tasks, Mishustin said.