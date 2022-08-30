Gazprom alerts France’s Engie of suspended gas supplies starting August 30, says report

PARIS, August 30. /TASS/. Engie, a French multinational energy corporation, has received notification from Gazprom on the suspension of future gas supplies starting Tuesday, the Paris-based Challenges magazine reported citing a company representative.

The decrease in supplies is due to "a dispute between the parties on implementing the contracts," according to the report. Gazprom "has substantially reduced" gas deliveries since the conflict in Ukraine escalated, the French multinational noted, adding that it had taken action to "considerably mitigate" the possible consequences of the supply cut.

Earlier, Russian gas supplies were reduced to 1.5 TWh per month, Engie said.

On Tuesday, head of the French Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), Emmanuelle Wargon, said in an interview aired by the Radio Classique station that France’s gas storage facilities were 91% full. The French government has set its target to have its gas storages filled in full by November 1.

The Russian energy giant said earlier that gas exports to non-CIS countries sank 36.2% to 78.5 bln cubic meters in 7.5 months of 2022.