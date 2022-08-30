TMK decides to pay dividends for first half of 2022

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Shareholders of the largest Russian pipe manufacturer TMK approved dividends for the first half of 2022 in the amount of 9.68 rubles ($0.15) per ordinary share, the company reported on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the company decided to pay dividends based on the results of 6 months of the reporting year 2022 in cash in the amount of 9.68 rubles ($0.15) per one ordinary share, or in the total amount of around 10.75 mln rubles ($177.3 mln).

It was reported earlier that TMK increased its adjusted EBITDA in the first half of the year under IFRS 2.3-fold compared to the previous year to 52.6 bln rubles ($936.15 mln). Adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.5% against13% a year earlier. The company's revenue in January - June increased by 72.6% compared to the same period last year and reached 300.8 bln rubles ($5.01 bln).

The total debt as of June 30, 2022, reached 289.8 bln rubles ($4.82 bln). The ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA as of June 30, 2022, was 2.6x. The volume of sales of pipe products in January - June 2022 increased by 30.3% compared to the previous year to 2.398 mln tonnes, including the sales volume of seamless pipes of 1.816 mln tonnes, and welded pipes - 582,000 tonnes.

Due to changes in the management structure, the group updated the composition of operating segments in the first half of the year and transitioned from geographically based business distribution to activity-based distribution.

TMK is the largest pipe manufacturer in Russia and one of the top three leaders in the global pipe business. The company unites enterprises located in Russia, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Kazakhstan. TMK Steel Holding Limited, registered in Cyprus, owns 90.64% of the company, while 9.36% of the manufacturer's shares are in free float.