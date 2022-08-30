UN-chartered dry cargo ship carrying food for Ethiopia arrives in Djibouti

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The Brave Commander, a UN-chartered vessel carrying food for Ethiopia, arrived at the port of Djibouti on Tuesday, according to the Marine Traffic online service for vessel tracking.

The Brave Commander with 23,300 tonnes of wheat onboard left the Ukrainian port of Yuzhny on August 15. Once the vessel is unloaded at the Djibouti port, the first batch of Ukrainian grain will be delivered to Ethiopia. It is intended for the population of the country’s northern regions residing in the states of Amhara, Afar, and Tigray, who have suffered over the past two years of combat activities.

The cargo on its way to Ethiopia was acquired by the World Food Program, the US Agency for International Development and several private sponsors. The Brave Commander is going to become the first vessel to supply food aid to Africa as part of the humanitarian initiative to deliver Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea.