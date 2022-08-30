China increases electricity supplies from Russia due to heat

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. China increased electricity supplies from Russia in January-July this year by 70% to 2.65 bln kWh against the backdrop of abnormal heat and energy shortages, Kommersant reported with reference to the customs statistics of China. The cost of electricity reached $125 mln.

At the same time, supplies increased by almost 36% in June and July and amounted to 0.87 bln kWh for $39.8 mln, the newspaper noted. According to Kommersant's sources, since the beginning of August, the volume of supplies may exceed 0.48 bln kWh (an increase of 13%), over the summer exports from Russia may reach a record-breaking 1.35 bln kWh.

According to the monthly bulletins of the electricity market regulator Market Council, Russia is also increasing exports to other destinations - since the beginning of the year, Kazakhstan has received 53% more electricity, Mongolia - by 49%, Georgia - by 6%, the newspaper writes.

According to the Market Council, in January-June, the total export of electricity from Russia decreased by 3% to 11.12 bln kWh.