Gazprom supplies gas for Europe through Ukraine equaling 42.2 mln cubic meters via Sudzha

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Gazprom supplies gas for Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 42.2 mln cubic meters per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station, a Gazprom representative told reporters, adding that the request for pumping through Sokhranovka had been rejected by the Ukrainian side.

On the previous day, the pumping volume also equaled 42.2 mln cubic meters.

Earlier it was reported on the website of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) that the transit of gas through Ukrainian territory might total around 42.15 mln cubic meters on August 30.

The Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine has suspended the transit of gas to Europe via the Sokhranovka station since May 11 due to force majeure as the company could allegedly not control the Novopskov gas compressor station in the Lugansk Region. Consequently, transportation nominations will be rejected, with gas not to be accepted, the operator said.

However, the Russian gas holding did not see any grounds for suspension of pumping in the previous form, noting that it did not receive any confirmation of the force majeure circumstances. The company added that it was technologically impossible to shift all transit volumes to another interconnection point, the Sudzha gas distribution station in Russia’s Kursk Region.