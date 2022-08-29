Yalta International Economic Forum won’t happen this year — Crimean official

SIMFEROPOL, August 29. /TASS/. The Yalta International Economic Forum won’t happen this year and is rescheduled for next year, Georgy Muradov, Crimea's Permanent Representative to the Russian President, told TASS on Monday.

"It is rescheduled, as of now, for the next year," he said, when asked about whether the conference was still on track to take place this year.

Muradov said the event had been previously rescheduled twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Yalta International Economic Forum has been held in Crimea annually since 2015. In 2019, more than 4,500 people participated in it, including 807 foreign delegates, and 102 documents totally worth 215 bln rubles ($3.3 bln) were signed.