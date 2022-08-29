Russian Prime Minister urges further creation of new domestic technologies

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin finds it important for the country to keep on creating new domestic technologies. Speaking at meeting of a government commission on Monday he said:

"At this moment when we substitute [imports] for critical infrastructure, products, industries we need to do science and we need to offer those solutions that will become the basis of our own production in our country, which will replace critical imports."

He recalled that so far, the critical imports did not fall much - only by 11-12%. Earlier at the meeting, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov reported on the indicators of critical imports.

Mishustin stressed that "one should not rest on oars, since the creation of technologies is "a difficult path." In this regard, he finds it necessary to develop the use of science and technology for the production and sale of domestic products.