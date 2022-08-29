Severstal paid Eurobond principal debt, interest — company

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Severstal repaid the principal debt and paid interest in rubles to holders of Eurobonds with rights registered with Russian depositaries, the Russian mining and metals company said on Monday.

"Severstal" has procured the payment on August 29, 2022 of the principal amount payable on August 29, 2022 (the "Early Redemption Date") and interest accrued until the Redemption Date (including the April 2022 Coupon) to the Noteholders holding their Notes through the Russian National Settlement Depository and other Russian custodians," the company said.

Severstal also made direct payment to noteholders holding bonds via foreign depositaries but electing the option of ruble payments by submitting the application to Severstal, the company noted.

The process of receiving consents from bondholders to direct payments has not yet been completed, Severstal informed. The company earlier extended the term to receive the consent of bondholders to changes of security issue conditions until November 17.

"There is the interest from the side of such investors. The process has not yet ended for them; we continue accepting applications for direct payments. Therefore, it is early to sum up the total share. However, certain investors that held through foreign custodians and managed to gather all documents in time have already received payments today," Severstal said.

$750 mln worth bonds with the coupon rate of 5.9% per annum and mature in 2022 are the case in point.