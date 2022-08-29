Counter-sanction measures with proven efficiency to be extended — PM

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Many economic support measures approved after introduction of sanctions have proved their efficiency and will be extended, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday.

"Many of the adopted top-priority measures have demonstrated their efficiency in past months and can be extended," Mishustin said. This pertains to the increase of the advance rate in government procurements, the norm regulating the share of retail chains on the domestic commodity market, and so on, the Prime Minister added.

"It is necessary to continue helping sectors to overcome current difficulties," Mishustin said.