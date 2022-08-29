Kiev "puts an end" to Russian-Ukrainian nuclear cooperation, expert says

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Ukraine's withdrawal from the peaceful atom agreement with Russia "puts an end" to joint projects and cooperation between nuclear scientists of the two countries, Alexander Uvarov, head of the Atominfo-Center, editor-in-chief of the Atominfo.ru resource, told TASS on Monday.

"The unilateral termination of the 1993agreement means that cooperation between the nuclear scientists of the two countries will be as difficult as possible from now on," the expert said.

He noted that the agreement is the key document, which serves as the basis for all subsequent agreements with the Ukrainian side on certain types of peaceful atom cooperation.

"I will not list everything [all areas of cooperation], I only remind you of the old and now forgotten project for the completion of units 3 and 4 of the Khmelnytskaya nuclear power plant. There was also a project for the construction of a fuel fabrication plant, etc. All these projects were frozen after 2014, and now they finally put an end to them," Uvarov said.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian cabinet terminated the agreement between the governments of Ukraine and Russia on scientific, technical and economic cooperation in the field of nuclear energy. The agreement between the countries was signed on January 14, 1993 in Moscow.