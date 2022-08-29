Gas supply limits for Kaliningrad Region to be increased by 163 mln cubic meters from 2023

KALININGRAD, August 29. /TASS/. Limits of gas supplies to the Kaliningrad Region will be increased by 163 mln cubic meters per year from January 1, 2023, making it possible to solve the problem with new consumers’ connection, Governor Anton Alikhanov said on Monday.

"We hope this problem [connection of new consumers - TASS] is to be resolved from the next year, from January 1," the Governor said. "We expect 163 mln cubic meters more to issue specifications [for connection] as early as from January 1 of the next year. In any case, the first deputy head of the Gazprom’s Executive Committee sent relevant information to us," the region’s top official noted.

The Kaliningrad Region is supplied by gas over the Minsk - Kaliningrad gas supply system. Alikhanov requested President Vladimir Putin to increase the gas supply limit for the Kaliningrad Region on May 20. The gas supply limit for the region is 2.5 bln cubic meters of gas annually at present, while it is desirable to increase it to 3.1 bln cubic meters to settle the problem of gas supply to new facilities in the Region.