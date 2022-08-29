Russian gas supplies through Ukraine, Nord Stream remain unchanged

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Deliveries of Russian gas to Europe via the main export routes on August 29 reaches approximately the levels of previous days - around 42.2 mln cubic meters per day in transit through Ukraine and 33.5 mln cubic meters via the Nord Stream pipeline.

According to the GTS (Gas Transmission System) Operator of Ukraine, there were no nominations for the transit of gas from Russia through Ukraine through the Sokhranovka gas distribution station as of August 29, while they reached around 42.15 mln cubic meters through the Sudzha station.

At the same time, Russian gas deliveries via Nord Stream, the major route for Russian gas exports to Europe, remain at around 33.5 mln cubic meters per day, according to Nord Stream AG data.

European countries continue to rapidly fill their gas storage facilities in preparation for reduced gas deliveries from Russia. According to Gas Infrastructure Europe data, the level of reserves in underground gas storage facilities surpassed 77% amid purchases of liquefied natural gas at current ultra-high prices. Previously, EU countries committed to filling UGS facilities by at least 80% by the winter of 2022-2023 and by 90% by all subsequent winter periods.

Last week, the spot gas price in Europe surpassed $3,500 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since the beginning of March, in anticipation of the suspension of supplies via Nord Stream for three days from August 31 due to repairs of the only gas compressor unit remaining in operation.

Gazprom reported that in 7.5 months of 2022, the company reduced gas exports to non-CIS countries by 36.2% to 78.5 bln cubic meters.

Experts interviewed by TASS believe that gas prices could rise to a record-breaking $5,000 per 1,000 cubic meters in winter due to possible cold weather and a reduction in stocks in storage facilities. In their opinion, there is no reasonable limit for spot prices in the market at the moment.

Since July 27, the Nord Stream gas pipeline has been used at 20% of its maximum capacity due to the shutdown of several gas turbines. One of them, made in Canada by Siemens Energy, was sent to Montreal for repairs. Due to Ottawa's sanctions against Moscow, the manufacturer initially refused to return the repaired equipment to Germany, but after numerous requests from Germany, it was decided to return the turbine. On July 25, Gazprom announced the forced shutdown of another gas turbine engine at the Portovaya compressor station. Thus, only one turbine remains in working order.