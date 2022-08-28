Istanbul Center authorizes departure of three ships with food from Ukrainian ports

UNITED NATIONS, August 28. /TASS/. The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center on Sunday authorized the departure of three ships with an overall 72,980 tonnes of food from Ukrainian ports.

According to the Center, the Karteria bulk carrier with 37,500 tonnes of wheat will leave the port of Yuzhny for Turkey. This batch of wheat was purchased by the UN World Food Program. The wheat will be processed into flour in Turkey to be later shipped to Yemen.

Two more ships - the Peace M and the Ash Baltic - will export 24,800 and 11,000 tonnes of corn from the port of Odessa to Romania and Egypt, respectively. The ships are expected to leave the ports on August 29.

Apart from that, the Anastasia bulk carrier with 3,800 tonnes of wheat, which has received a permit earlier, will leave the port of Chernomorsk for Turkey on the same day.

On Sunday, the center’s specialists inspected five ships and are expected to inspect nine more.

A package of documents geared to resolve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul. One of the documents envisages a mechanism of exporting grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. An agreement between Russia, Turkey and the United Nations provides for the establishment of a four-side coordination center to search ships carrying grain to prevent weapons smuggling and avoid provocations.