‘Straightened’ flights to Sochi to be possible from August 30 - source

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russian air companies will be allowed to make "straightened" flights to Sochi partially across the closed airspace in the south of the country from August 30, a source in a large air carrier told TASS on Sunday.

"Air companies will be able to perform ‘straightened’ flights to Sochi across part of the closed airspace in the south of the country on August 30. A special meeting will be held on Monday to clarify the situation for air companies," the source said, adding that it will help to shorten flight time by some 30-35 minutes.

RBC reported on Saturday that the Russian government plans to look at allowing civil aircraft to use part of the airspace in the south of the country.

Russia closed part of its airspace in the country’s south and central part on February 24, 2022 amid the special military operation in neighboring Ukraine. Flights to airports in Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Elista, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol, and Voronezh were temporarily suspended.

Flights to Sochi were not suspended but because of the closed airspace in neighboring region flight time increased to up to four hours.