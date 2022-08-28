Average annual electricity bill in UK could rise to ·7,700 – forecast

LONDON, August 28. /TASS/. The average annual UK household electricity bill could hit a record ·7,700 (over $9,000) in April next year, equating to ·641 ($757) a month, according to a forecast from Auxilione energy consulting company.

On August 21, Auxilione forecast ·6,000 (slightly more than $7,000) in annual electricity bills for next April, and on August 23 increased this figure to ·6,500 ($7,700).

On Friday, the UK Gas and Electricity Markets Authority announced that electricity prices will rise by 80% from October 1 to a record-breaking ·3,549 ($4,200) a year.