Grain production in Siberia in 2022 will fall by 7% – expert

BARNAUL, August 28. /TASS/. The regions of Russia’s Siberia in 2022 will reduce grain output by 7% compared to 2021 to 16.2 mln tonnes, according to General Director of ProZerno analytical center Vladimir Petrichenko.

"Siberia harvested 17.5 mln tonnes of grain in net weight last year. This year's total will be approximately 7% lower, which is lower than last year, around 16.2 mln tonnes of grain. As for wheat, Siberia produced 11.1 mln tonnes last year, this year, it will produce 10.1 mln tonnes," he said.

Earlier, Petrichenko said that the total gross grain harvest in Russia in 2022 could reach 145 mln tonnes, while the export potential will be 55-56 mln tonnes.