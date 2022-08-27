Russia to discuss shortening of flight routes to Sochi, Turkey with airlines - report

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russian authorities will discuss an option to straighten air routes to Sochi and Turkey in circumvention of the Kazakhstan airspace during a meeting with Russian airlines’ representatives, RBC reported Saturday, announcing the event at the State Air Traffic Management Corporation of Russia.

According to an RBC source in one of the airlines, the authorities will discuss a proposal to exempt a 10-kilometer route between flight levels 330 and 530 (10.05 to 10.65 km) from the restrictions regime.

Should the initiative be approved, the flight time from Vnukovo Airport to Sochi will be reduced by over 20 minutes, and the return trip will become about 10 minutes shorter, another source said. A third source said that the flight time will change for routes from Moscow to Turkey as well. However, details will be available only once navigation calculations are complete.

The Federal Agency for Air Transport refrained to comment on an RBC inquiry. The website also filed inquiries to the State Air Traffic Management Corporation and the Ministry of Defense.

The flight restriction regime was announced in 11 southern airports and in Central Russia on February 24 amid the special military operation in Ukraine. The regime was repeatedly prolonged, currently set to expire on September 4.