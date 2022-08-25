Japanese government confirms Mitsubishi’s, Mitsui’s decision to keep stakes in Sakhalin-2

TOKYO, August 25. /TASS/. Japan’s government on Thursday confirmed that Mitsubishi and Mitsui have decided to preserve their stakes in the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project and will soon notify the Russian operator about their decision.

"We know that the corporations have officially confirmed their decision to agree [to continue their participation]," Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday.

According to Matsuno, after the corporations lodge the corresponding request, the final decision will be made by the Russian side. "We will continue to keep a close eye on the situation and take measures to ensure stable supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG)," he said.

The Nikkei newspaper reported earlier that Mitsui and Mitsubishi are expected to notify the Russian side about their decision by the end of August and the Russian side will have three days to make a final decision on their participation in the project with the new operator upon the receipt of their notifications.

On August 2, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a resolution on establishing Sakhalin Energy LLC as a new operator of the Sakhalin-2 PSA project operator with registration in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. Andrey Oleinikov, CEO of Sakhalin Energy subsidiary, a current project operator, will be the new operator’s top executive.

On June 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree, under which a Russian company will become the new operator of the Sakhalin-2 project, instead of the Sakhalin Energy company. Foreign stakeholders are supposed to agree to their shares in the new company proportionally to their stakes in the former company within a month. Mitsui and Mitsubishi hold 12.5% and 10% stakes in the project, respectively.

Russia accounts for 8.8% of Japan’s import of liquefied national gas. Practically all gas comes through Sakhalin-2.

According to the Nikkei, neither of Japan’s eight companies receiving LNG from Sakhalin-2 has announced its plans to terminate contracts. Tokyo Gas and JERA, a joint venture of Tokyo Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power, have already signed contracts with the new Russia project operator.