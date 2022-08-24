Russia is fully committed to implementation of grain deal — Russia’s UN envoy

UN, August 24. /TASS/. Russia is fully committed to the implementation of the Istanbul agreements on the export of grain from Ukraine, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzya told reporters on Wednesday.

"We are fully committed [to the implementation of the deal]," he said, responding to a relevant question.

The Russian envoy stressed that the deal is already being partially implemented, "Ukrainian and foreign ships with Ukrainian grain leave Ukrainian ports and reach their destination."

He also noted that the second part of the deal has not yet been implemented and not a single Russian ship with grain or fertilizers has left Russian ports. The diplomat stressed that this is due to the fact that not Russia, but other participants in the deal, in particular the UN, must resolve [issues] relating to financial transactions, destination ports for these ships, and insurance.

Nebenzya recalled that the deal was concluded for 120 days and its extension largely depends on whether it will be fully implemented.

On July 22, a package of documents on the supply of food and fertilizers to the international market was signed in Istanbul. In particular, thanks to the memorandum concluded by Russia and the UN, the international community joined in the work to remove anti-Russian restrictions that prevent the export of these goods. Another document approved the mechanism for the export of grain from the Black Sea ports controlled by Ukraine. On the basis of an agreement between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN, a coordination center was created, which should ensure the inspection of ships with grain, as well as stop provocations and prevent the smuggling of weapons.